LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games men’s volleyball – Philippines vs Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Three years ago, the Thailand men’s volleyball team endured a massive heartbreak at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after host country Philippines ended their eight-year title reign with a rousing five-set stunner in the semifinals to earn a historic shot at the gold medal.

Now, the Thais can exact revenge and pounce on a vulnerable Filipino side coming off a shock four-set tournament opener loss to Cambodia that extended past the 25-point mark in the last two frames.

The only advantage the reigning SEA Games silver medalists have left is that the 2 pm match (3 pm, Manila time) on Monday, May 16 will be Thailand’s tournament debut, and the Filipinos’ real game experience can at the very least be used to get them off to a stronger start.

Look for the star duo of Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo to lead the do-or-die rally, as one more loss will spell doom for the reigning silver medalists’ hopes of a repeat podium finish.

