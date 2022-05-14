LIVE UPDATES: Team Philippines men’s and women’s volleyball – 31st SEA Games

The Philippine men's volleyball team starts its bid for another SEA Games medal as it tangles with Cambodia, while the women's squad faces a tall order against defending champion Thailand

Preview

A daunting task awaits the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as it locks horns with defending champion Thailand on Saturday, May 14.

The Philippines opened its campaign for its first podium finish since 2005 on the right foot with a swift 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 win over Malaysia a day ago.

Jaja Santiago and Ces Molina led the way for the Filipinas with their double-digit outings, while Mylene Paat, Alyssa Valdez, and Ria Meneses also delivered.

But Thailand poses a far bigger problem than what Malaysia did.

The Thais have won the last 12 gold medals in women’s volleyball and have not lost a game – or even a set – since the 2011 edition of the regional meet.

Meanwhile, the Philippine men’s volleyball team starts its bid for another medal after a surprising silver finish in the 2019 SEA Games as it goes up against Cambodia.

The Filipinos will be bannered by standouts Marck Espejo, Bryan Bagunas, John Vic de Guzman, Joshua Umandal, Rex Intal, and Joshua Retamar.

Game time for the men’s squad is 12 pm, while the women’s team takes the court at 3 pm, both Manila time.

