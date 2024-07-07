LIVE UPDATES: 2024 PVL Rookie Draft

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The landscape of the Premier Volleyball League is set for a big shift as 47 hopeful prospects shoot for their professional league dreams in the first-ever Rookie Draft

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in Philippine professional volleyball history, the Premier Volleyball League is holding its long-awaited Rookie Draft at the Novotel Hotel in Quezon City on Monday, July 8, at 7 pm.

All 12 teams in the league are set to pick up prospects who have not had previous PVL experience, with the rebranded ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles (formerly Strong Group Athletics) set to pick first overall, as determined by a lottery held last June 24.

Following the lottery-determined second to fourth picks – to be made by Capital1, Galeries Tower, and Farm Fresh, respectively – picks will then be made by teams with the next worst records based of the most recent conference, the 2024 All-Filipino tilt.

Like the PBA draft, subsequent rounds will then go through a snake format, with the last team to select in the first round picking first in the next.

Teams’ chances to pick will end the moment they first pass on any round, and the draft will only end until all teams have passed.

A total of 47 hopefuls are on the board for the inaugural draft.

Please refresh this page for live updates.

FIRST ROUND

ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles Capital1 Solar Spikers Galeries Tower Highrisers Farm Fresh Foxies Nxled Chameleons Akari Chargers Cignal HD Spikers PLDT High Speed Hitters Chery Tiggo Crossovers Petro Gazz Angels Choco Mucho Flying Titans Creamline Cool Smashers

SECOND ROUND

Creamline Cool Smashers Choco Mucho Flying Titans Petro Gazz Angels Chery Tiggo Crossovers PLDT High Speed Hitters Cignal HD Spikers Akari Chargers Nxled Chameleons Farm Fresh Foxies Galeries Tower Highrisers Capital1 Solar Spikers ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles

– Rappler.com