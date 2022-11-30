LIVE UPDATES: Petro Gazz vs Cignal HD Spikers – Game 1, PVL Finals 2022 

The Petro Gazz Angels return to the PVL Reinforced Conference finals to defend the title they won back in 2019 against a feisty new challenger, the Cignal HD Spikers

MANILA, Philippines – After three years, the Petro Gazz Angels are back in the PVL Reinforced Conference finals to finally defend the title they won back in 2019 against a new challenger, the Cignal HD Spikers, starting at 5:30 pm on Thursday, December 1, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Led by Best Import frontrunner Lindsey Vander Weide, Best Middle Blocker candidate MJ Phillips, underrated setter Djanel Cheng, and former MVP Myla Pablo, the Angels look to make the most of their tone-setting four-set win against Cignal in the semifinals last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the HD Spikers, who interestingly clinched their first-ever PVL finals berth in that loss due to the league’s tiebreaker system, will look to regroup with a clean slate in the best-of-three series.

With a well-rounded crew of super substitute import Tai Bierria, Best Middle Blocker candidate Roselyn Doria, former Best Setter Gel Cayuna, and former Best Open Spiker Ces Molina, Cignal is more than capable of holding its own in any stage of the tournament against any foe.

Will the defending champions quickly assert dominance or will the new contenders rise up to the challenge in unfamiliar territory? Tune in to this page for live updates.

