LIVE UPDATES: Alas Pilipinas vs Vietnam, 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup, July 5

Alas Pilipinas returns to action with reinforcements like Bella Belen and Jema Galanza in tow as it kicks off its difficult dream run in the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup versus Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – The history-making Alas Pilipinas women’s volleyball team is back in action with bigger stakes ahead, as it takes on Southeast Asian powerhouse Vietnam in the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Friday, July 5.

Housed just a few paces away from the Rizal Memorial Coliseum where it made Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) history with a bronze finish, Alas is once again expected to receive full-house support from its passionate home fans against a foe that had always given the Philippines big trouble in ASEAN competition.

With the status of Eya Laure, Jen Nierva, and returning prospect Alyssa Solomon in doubt due to various reasons, the likes of Angel Canino, the returning Bella Belen and Jema Galanza, and ever-reliable captain Jia de Guzman are expected to pick up the slack against the towering and experienced Vietnamese.

The likes of Sisi Rondina, Dawn Catindig, Thea Gagate, and Fifi Sharma are also tabbed to round out the star-studded team’s efforts in what is immediately a knockout quarterfinal showdown in this short, but important tournament.

A win against the world No. 34 Vietnamese will certainly be a massive step forward for the world No. 55 Filipinas, as their road to an improbable Volleyball Nations League (VNL) qualification only gets tougher the longer they survive. Regardless of results, Alas is set for an invaluable first-hand schooling.

Can the Philippines bring its giant-killing ways from basketball to volleyball, or will Vietnam once again have the upper hand?

First serve is at 6:30 pm.