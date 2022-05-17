LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games women’s volleyball – Philippines vs Indonesia

Jaja Santiago, Alyssa Valdez, and the rest of the Philippine women's volleyball team continue to fight for a SEA Games podium return with a pivotal match against Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – Team Philippines continues its quest to return to the Southeast Asian Games podium in women’s volleyball as it takes on Indonesia next on Tuesday, May 17, at 12 pm.

Coming off a decisive sweep loss against 27-year defending champion Thailand last Sunday, Jaja Santiago, Alyssa Valdez, and the rest of the Philippines’ stars will have their hands full against an Indonesian side fighting to keep its gold medal hopes alive.

If the third-place Filipinas prevail on Tuesday afternoon, they keep more control of their fate in the single round-robin tournament while the Thais and host country Vietnam dispute the top spot later in the day.

In this tournament, the top two teams at the end of the elimination round will move on to the gold medal match, while the latter two will fight for bronze.

– Rappler.com