LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games women’s volleyball – Philippines vs Indonesia

The Philippine women's volleyball team hopes to end a 17-year SEA Games podium drought at the expense of Indonesia, which has not fallen out of the region's top 3 since 2007

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team looks to end a 17-year Southeast Asian Games podium drought with a win in the bronze medal match against Indonesia on Saturday, May 21, at 6 pm.

Jaja Santiago, Alyssa Valdez, Kat Tolentino, and the rest of the Filipina standouts will have yet another mountain to climb as they are currently in the midst of a three-game slide since they won their opening match against Malaysia.

More notably, the Indonesians were contributors to that skid with a four-set win, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, over the Philippines last Tuesday, May 17, and thus own certain advantages over their repeat opponent on Saturday.

The Philippines has not made the SEA Games podium since 2005, while Indonesia has not missed one since 2007.

Will the Filipinas end their campaign with a huge morale boost for the national team program or will the Indonesians keep status quo in the region’s power rankings?

– Rappler.com