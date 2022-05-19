LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games women’s volleyball – Philippines vs Vietnam

Team Philippines guns for winning momentum – and even a shot at an assured podium finish – as it takes on reigning SEA Games silver medalist Vietnam in women's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team is looking for a shot in the arm in its Southeast Asian Games campaign with an upset win against host country Vietnam on Thursday, May 19, at 6 pm.

Although already in contention for the bronze medal match regardless of the day’s result due to Malaysia’s fourth loss, the Filipinas actually still have a slim chance to sneak into the finals and be assured of at least a silver if they sweep their opponents by a large margin in each set.

Sheer improbability of that outcome aside against the reigning SEA Games silver medalists, the Philippines simply needs winning momentum before anything else after dropping its matches against 12-time defending champion Thailand and current third seed Indonesia.

With really nothing to lose, expect top Filipina stars like Jaja Santiago, Alyssa Valdez, and Kat Tolentino to come out guns blazing on the way to a potential morale-boosting stunner against the Vietnamese on their home turf.

