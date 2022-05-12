LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games women’s volleyball – Philippines vs Malaysia

Eyeing a first SEA Games podium finish since 2005, the Philippine women's volleyball team seeks to start off on the right foot by beating Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines – A better showing is expected from the Philippine women’s volleyball team as it opens its campaign in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam against Malaysia on Friday, May 13.

Eyeing a first podium finish since the 2005 edition of the biennial meet, the Filipinas seek to start off on the right foot by beating the Malaysians at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.

Led by SEA Games veteran Alyssa Valdez, the national team hopes a rigorous training camp highlighted by a stop in Brazil will pay off in its quest to rebound from a fourth-place finish three years ago.

Only four teams competed in women’s volleyball when the country hosted the 2019 SEA Games, with Thailand winning gold, Vietnam bagging silver, and Indonesia copping bronze.

The number of women’s volleyball teams for this SEA Games has increased to five as Malaysia joined.

Also starring for the Philippines, which has Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as one of its mentors, are Jaja Santiago, Aby Marano, Kat Tolentino, and Dawn Macandili.

Game time is 12 pm (Manila time).

