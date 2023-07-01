Tigresses on a tear: UST standouts Rondina, Viray relish reunion in Choco Mucho

TIGRESSES ROAR. Choco Mucho spikers and former UST stars Sisi Rondina (center) and Caitlin Viray (rightmost) react during a game in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

Years removed from their productive runs with the UST Golden Tigresses, Sisi Rondina and Caitlin Viray now put their chemistry to good use with the streaking Choco Mucho Flying Titans

MANILA, Philippines – In just two games in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans have already tied their win total from the prior All-Filipino tilt, mostly thanks to the explosive offense brought by star recruit Sisi Rondina.

Quietly proving her worth just a step behind the spotlight, however, is Rondina’s former UST running mate Caitlin Viray, who followed up a 13-point debut in a sweep against Farm Fresh with 7 more in another three-set cruise over Foton.

Temporarily filling in for the recovering Kat Tolentino, Viray has consistently answered the coaches’ call amid extended playing time and she is nothing but grateful for the opportunities given to her.

“It’s great that we’re having a great start and we’re jelling well. I’m really happy,” she said in Filipino. “My mindset so far is just to repay the coaches’ trust. Every time I play, I see to it that I give my best.”

Asked about her reunion with Rondina, Viray waxed nostalgic about their time in UST, where their outside-opposite hitter combo worked wonders season after season for the contending Golden Tigresses.

“My memories of our time in UST came flooding back,” she continued. “It’s fun hearing Sisi be the noisiest again on the court. Even in training, she’s the loudest, and her energy is great.”

“Some things never change.”

Rondina also had nothing to share but praise for her longtime teammate and hopes that Viray continues to be at peak form moving forward in the conference.

“I’m really happy that she’s growing with Choco Mucho. You can really see her playing level rise and I think that’s all from her acceptance of learnings from past games and tournaments,” Rondina added in Filipino.

“I just hope she continues to put in the hard work given to us by our coaches and I’m here to help in whatever way I can.”

From Viray to setter Deanna Wong, Rondina has meshed perfectly well so far with her Choco Mucho teammates, and the rest of the team couldn’t be any happier with their perfect start.

Unlike conferences past, it seems that the Flying Titans are once again a force to be reckoned with, which is never a good sign for the rest of the PVL’s contending squads. – Rappler.com