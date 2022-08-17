Valdez, De Guzman, Carlos banner Creamline-laden national team for AVC

CHAMPS. The Creamline Cool Smashers core will lead the Philippine women's volleyball team at the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

Just days removed from winning the 2022 PVL Invitationals, the title-winning Creamline core will now officially represent the country at the upcoming AVC Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has tapped the Creamline Cool Smashers to represent the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women starting this Sunday, August 21.

Leading the way are Creamline’s MVP trio of Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, and first-time national team player Tots Carlos, while the Cool Smashers’ Finals MVPs Celine Domingo and the returning Jia de Guzman round out the award-winning core.

Other key pieces of the PVL Invitational Conference champions included in the national team are Kyla Atienza, Pangs Panaga, Risa Sato, Kyle Negrito, and Michele Gumabao.

Ella de Jesus, Rose Vargas, Pau Soriano, and Fille Cayetano round out the 14-woman roster, while Rizza Mandapat, rookie Lorie Bernardo, Akari Chargers top recruit Trisha Genesis, and California Precision Sports’ Jelai Gajero have been left out.

Two-time champion coach Sherwin Meneses will continue to call the shots for the Creamline-laden squad while current national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito did not make it to the federation’s final list.

Team Philippines will start its hometown AVC campaign at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday, August 21, against perennial Southeast Asian (SEA) Games contender Vietnam before taking a precious day off on Monday, August 22.

The Creamline core will then be thrown back into the fire with a three-day marathon starting with a huge challenge on Tuesday, August 23, against reigning AVC champion and Olympic powerhouse China.

Iran will next step up against the Philippines on Wednesday, August 24, before South Korea gets last dibs of group play action on Thursday, August 25.

If the Philippines survives that tough gauntlet, the quarterfinals start on August 27, followed by the semifinals on August 28, and the finals on August 29. If not, the classification matches will also happen within that three-day span. – Rappler.com