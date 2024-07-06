Volleyball
WATCH: How Alyssa Valdez serves up fun, volleyball savvy in free camps 

Delfin Dioquino
Alyssa Valdez gives back to the sport that has given her so much by holding the AVYVC, a series of free volleyball camps for the youth

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez knows volleyball has given her so much.

So as early as now, the 31-year-old volleyball star wants to give back to the sport by providing aspiring players a place to learn the game through the Alyssa Valdez Youth Volleyball Camp (AVYVC).

Acknowledging that she would not have been the player she is today if not for the guidance of many mentors, Valdez aims to do the same for children who aim to follow in her footsteps.

Catch the Rappler premiere of Valdez's fun AVYVC venture on Saturday, July 6, at 8:15 pm.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
