WATCH: How Alyssa Valdez serves up fun, volleyball savvy in free camps 

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez knows volleyball has given her so much.

So as early as now, the 31-year-old volleyball star wants to give back to the sport by providing aspiring players a place to learn the game through the Alyssa Valdez Youth Volleyball Camp (AVYVC).

Acknowledging that she would not have been the player she is today if not for the guidance of many mentors, Valdez aims to do the same for children who aim to follow in her footsteps.

Catch the Rappler premiere of Valdez’s fun AVYVC venture on Saturday, July 6, at 8:15 pm. – Rappler.com