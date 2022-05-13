PH off to promising start in SEA Games women’s volleyball after Malaysia sweep

WIN AGAIN. Alyssa Valdez and the Philippine women's volleyball team notch a win after losing all their matches in the 2019 SEA Games.

The Philippine women's volleyball team kicks off its bid for a first SEA Games podium finish since 2005 on a high note with a straight-sets win over Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team got off to a sterling start in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam with a sweep of Malaysia at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh on Friday, May 13.

Jaja Santiago, Ces Molina, and Mylene Paat took turns punishing the Malaysians as the Filipinas cruised to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 win to kick off their bid for a first SEA Games podium finish since 2005 on a high note.

The Philippines squandered a commanding 8-1 lead in the second set and allowed Malaysia to get on the front seat, 18-15, before getting its act together.

Coming off the bench, Kat Tolentino scored a hit and block in a 4-0 run that gave the Filipinas an 19-18 edge, while Santiago, Molina, and Ria Meneses strung 3 straight points to end the set.

Molina and Paat continued to deliver the goods in the third set as the Philippines grabbed a sizable 18-5 lead on its way to the straight-sets victory. – Rappler.com