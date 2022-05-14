Thai juggernaut reasserts mastery over PH in SEA Games women’s volleyball

The Thailand women's volleyball dynasty starts its campaign for a 12th straight SEA Games gold with a rousing sweep of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Thailand started off its 12th Southeast Asian Games title defense campaign with a convincing 25-15, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of the Philippine women’s volleyball team on Saturday, May 14, in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Sutadta Chuewulim, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, and Chatchu-on Moksri led the balanced attack as the undisputed queens of Southeast Asian volleyball turned back valiant efforts from Filipina star blocker Jaja Santiago, opposite spiker Mylene Paat, and longtime team leader Alyssa Valdez.

Although the Philippines put up a good fight in the first set and actually inched within 12-13 early on, the Thais adjusted on the fly, and buried all upset hopes with a 12-3 finishing kick for the 25-15 opener.

The Pinay spikers then ran the same story of early scoring runs in the second and third frames, but ultimately failed to make a big difference as Thailand kept up its dominant showing as expected until the very end.

Team Philippines will get two days off and will shoot for a bounce-back win against Indonesia on Tuesday, May 17, at 12 pm. – Rappler.com