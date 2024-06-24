ZUS Coffee earns No. 1 pick in inaugural PVL Draft

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ZUS Coffee clinches the top selection with hardly any surprise after entering the lottery with a 40% chance for the No. 1 pick

MANILA, Philippines – ZUS Coffee will pick first in the inaugural Premier Volleyball League Draft after winning the lottery on Monday, June 24, at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City.

Previously known as the Strong Group Athletics, the Thunderbelles earned the top selection with hardly any surprise after entering the lottery with a 40% chance for the No. 1 pick following their winless campaign in the previous All-Filipino conference.

“Since we’re the first, we’ll be able to choose the players who is best for the team,” said Farm Fresh assistant Justine Dorog, who spoke for ZUS Coffee head coach Jerry Yee.

Thea Gagate is expected to be selected first following a successful collegiate career with La Salle which saw her win 1st Best Middle Blocker for three straight UAAP seasons.

Gagate also helped the Lady Spikers capture a UAAP championship and played a key role for Alas Pilipinas in its historic bronze finish in the recent AVC Challenge Cup.

Yee previously said that he plans to draft Gagate if the Thunderbelles secure the top pick.

Capital1 will pick second followed by Galeries Tower at third and Farm Fresh at fourth, with PVL Most Valuable Player winners Brooke Van Sickle of Petro Gazz, Sisi Rondina of Choco Mucho, and Ces Molina of Cignal drawing the ballots.

Completing the draft order are Nxled (5th), Akari (6th), Cignal (7th), PLDT (8th), Chery Tiggo (9th), Petro Gazz (10th), Choco Mucho (11th), and defending All-Filipino Conference champion Creamline (12th).

All draftees will undergo a two-day combine at Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26.

The first-ever PVL Draft will take place on July 8 at the Novotel Manila in Quezon City. – Rappler.com