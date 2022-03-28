So trounces Vachier-Lagrave, boosts FIDE Grand Prix title run in Berlin

TITLE-SEEKING. Wesley So seeks to rule the third leg to advance to the 2022 Candidates Tournament.

Wesley So gains a share of the lead in Pool C of the third leg of the 2022 Fide Grand Prix in Berlin

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So ground out a tough win over Maxime Vachier-Lagrave on Sunday, March 27 (Monday, March 28, Manila time), to share the lead with fellow American Sam Shankland in Pool C of the third leg of the 2022 Fide Grand Prix in Berlin.

After spending 32 minutes on his 10th move with black, So proceeded to play with precision and forced the French No. 1 to resign after 56 moves of a Nimzo-Indian Defense.

In the end, So has two pawns and a knight against Vachier-Lagrave’s one pawn and bishop.

The Bacoor, Cavite-born So raised his total to 3 points with Shankland, who bested Russian Alexandr Predke, also with black. Predke and Vachier-Lagrave are tied at 2 points in the 16-player event serving as the third and final leg of the 2022 Grand Prix series.

So, the reigning back-to-back US champion, and Shankland, the 2018 US titlist, switch opponents and colors in the sixth and final round of the knockout eliminations. Whoever wins advances outright to the semifinals together with the top finishers in the three other pools.

Team USA members Hikaru Nakamura and Levon Aronian paced Pool A with 3 points each, while another American, Leinier Dominguez, and Azerbaijani Shakhriyar Mamedyarov led Pool B with 3 points apiece.

Nakamura, winner of the first leg also held in Berlin, and Aronian, the losing finalist, trounced Russians Grigoriy Oparin (2.5) and Andrey Esipenko (1.5), respectively.

The Pool D slot is up for grabs as Dutch star Anish Giri, Iranian Amin Tabatabaei, Chinese Yu Yangyi, and Russian Nikita Vitiugov are bunched at 2.5 points following fifth-round draws between Tabatabaei and Yu, and Giri and Vitugov.

The third leg winner will advance to the 2022 Candidates Tournament with Hungarian Richard Rapport, who secured the first championship slot by making the semifinals of the first leg and topping the second leg held in Belgrade, Serbia.

With a total of 20 points, only Nakamura (13 points) and Aronian (10 points) are in a position to overtake Rapport. Nakamura, Aronian, and So did not compete in the Belgrade leg.

So (4 points) needs to rule this leg and hopes that either Nakamura or Aronian will crumble in the semifinals to stand a chance of claiming the second seat in the championships of the 2022 Grand Prix. – Rappler.com