LOOK: What’s inside the box Paris Olympians receive with their medals?

Australian swimmer and gold medalist Brianna Throssell shows us what's inside the box given to winning athletes

Ever wonder what's inside the long golden box that podium placers receive together with their medals? Here’s what it is, and how you can get one yourself.

MANILA, Philippines – In the 2024 Paris Olympics, podium finishers are honored by raising their flags while the gold medalist’s national anthem will be played. Then, they’d be handed a mysterious gold box.

So what’s inside?

Australian swimmer and gold medalist Brianna Throssell, 28, who recently won the Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay shows us, via an Instagram post:

The box carries the official poster for this version of the Olympics, introduced earlier in March by the President of the Paris 2024 Games Tony Estanguet at the Musée d’Orsay.

“We are very proud to unveil these iconic posters celebrating the Olympic and Paralympic spirit of Paris 2024,” said Estanguet at the event. “These works of art are powerful reminders of the values upheld by the Games and project us into the festive and sporting summer atmosphere that awaits us in a few months’ time. We’re opening the games wide so open your eyes wide.”

The poster is abundant with symbolism as the creator French illustrator Ugo Gattoni depicted important elements of the city and the country such as the iconic Eiffel Tower, the national symbol Marianne, the aerobatics team of the France air force known as the Patrouille de France, the Paris Metro, Arc de Triomphe and more. The River Seine can also be seen surrounding the landscape.

Included too are Olympic symbols such as the iconic rings, the Agitos symbol for the Paralympics, the medal, and the genderless mascot of the game, Phryge, floating over competition venues.

According to the Olympic website, fans can get their hands on the poster as a collectors’ item through the Paris 2024 Online Shop at the price of €29 or P1,825. It is also available to purchase at the Musée d’Orsay.

The Philippines’ 2024 Olympic campaign, as of writing, has officially been awarded 3 medals, punctuated by the 2 from gymnast Carlos Yulo in floor exercise and vault, with boxer Aira Villegas getting a bronze. Fellow pugilist Nesthy Petecio is also assured a bronze, but is still in the running for a gold. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She’s taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.

