Where to watch Paris Olympics in the Philippines?

ELITE. Paris Olympians (from left) boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, fencer Samantha Catantan, rower Joanie Delgaco, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza.

Filipinos have plenty of options to watch the 22 athletes who will be representing the Philippines in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes will be on the 22 athletes representing the Philippines in the Paris Games as the country marks its 100th year of participating in the Olympics.

The hope is for Team Philippines to exceed its historic campaign in the previous Tokyo Olympiad, where it won a breakthrough gold thanks to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and boxing medals courtesy of Nesthy Petecio (silver), Carlo Paalam (silver), and Eumir Marcial (bronze).

While Diaz missed this year’s Olympic cut, the boxing trio returns alongside pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, golfer Bianca Pagdanganan, and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe as they lead the biggest Philippine delegation to the Summer Games in over three decades.

Here is how to watch the Paris Olympics, which comes off the wraps on July 26, in the Philippines:

Free TV

Filipinos have two options to catch Olympic action on free television as One Sports and RPTV broadcast Team Philippines’ competitions and select games in various sports.

Pay TV

As one of the official broadcast partners of the Olympics in the Philippines, Cignal TV offers three 24/7 channels dedicated to the Paris Games to its subscribers.

Cignal subscribers can also watch the Olympics on One Sports+.

Online

For those without television access, online streaming is the way to go.

Pilipinas Live, which is available through its app and website for a monthly fee, is set to stream all of the Filipino athletes’ events.

Another option is the Smart Livestream App, which offers free 24/7 streaming of the Olympics to subscribers of all networks.

Select competitions will be streamed on the social media pages of Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas.

The Olympics will run until August 11. – Rappler.com