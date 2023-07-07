Murray’s night-time drama ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger

GRUELING. Britainu2019s Andy Murray reacts after he slips during his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Now playing with a metal hip, Andy Murray’s epic battle with Greek powerhouse Stefanos Tsitsipas gets halted by curfew

LONDON, England – If guts and grit win Grand Slam titles, just hand the Wimbledon trophy to Andy Murray right now.

Murray left a baying Centre Court crowd on tenterhooks as he moved within a set of beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a late-night Wimbledon thriller on Thursday, July 6.

The 36-year-old twice former champion, who plays with a partly metal hip joint, rolled back the years to lead 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 when play was stopped with the 11 pm curfew looming.

Few players can engineer drama like the Scot and he had a soccer-style crowd screaming their lungs off as he went toe-to-toe with the fifth-seeded Greek in a match of stunning quality.

Logic suggested Murray would be a heavy underdog against Tsitsipas too having struggled to reach his former heights since career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

But after losing a tight opener against the elegant Tsitsipas he produced tennis few thought he was still capable of to level the match and then win the third set.

The crowd had their heads in their hands, however, as on Murray’s second set point at 5-4 in the third he fell to the ground clutching his groin, apparently in agony.

He got back to his feet, however, and clinched the set and an absorbing duel will continue on Centre Court on Friday, although how mobile he will be is nobody knows.

National Treasure

It had been a fascinating match played out in a heady Centre Court atmosphere with nothing to separate twice champion Murray and his flaxen-haired fifth-seeded opponent.

Whisper it quietly, but there have been times over the past 19 years that much of the Wimbledon crowd has not always found it easy to take to the passionate Scot.

Today, Murray is nothing short of a National Treasure, having famously ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a home men’s singles champion in 2013, and the Centre Court crowd roared their appreciation throughout in the chill of London’s evening.

The younger man by a dozen years, Tsitsipas has never got past the fourth round in five previous visits and despite his more youthful legs – and Murray’s metal hip – it was the Scot who looked more comfortable moving around the slick surface.

Centre Court rises for @andy_murray who leads two sets to one.



To be continued tomorrow…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Zn5nkdXF3f — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

There was so very little to choose between the two combatants in the opening set – just two points separated them, Murray winning 37 points and Tsitsipas 39.

But the Greek won when they mattered as it came to an almost-inevitable tiebreak.

Hewn from granite

One of his 21 clean winners in that opening set came to punch through Murray’s defenses for a 4-3 lead in the tiebreak.

Two points later he held three set points at 6-3, and converted on his first by out-manoeuvring the Scot to take a one-set lead after just shy of an hour’s play.

Time and time again over the years, though, Murray has shown he is hewn from granite and he slugged toe-to-toe with the younger man.

The clock ticked, the games rolled over and once again the set entered a tiebreak and this time Murray was not to be denied, leveling the match with a roar and an air-punch and Centre Court jumped to its feet.

The heady atmosphere seeping into every cubic inch of the arena hung in the air and when play resumed for a third set Murray broke the mighty Greek serve for the first time in the match to burst out of the gates into an early lead.

It was one he would not relinquish and at 10:38pm he fired a service that Tsitsipas could only return long.

Murray sat in his seat, looked at his team in the stands and waved his hand in a ‘call it’ gesture as the umpire announced play would be suspended until Friday.

The break could hardly have come at a better time for Murray who had just been wrong-footed and yelped in pain as he slid to the ground.

Tsitsipas stalked off court while Murray collected his bag and the crowd roared their appreciation as the night-time clash ended on a cliff-hanger. – Rappler.com