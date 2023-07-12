No time to lose, says Ukraine’s Svitolina after stunning No. 1 Swiatek

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘I think war made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger,’ says Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina after toppling world No.1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semifinals

LONDON, England – There is a reason why Elina Svitolina has been an unstoppable force at Wimbledon this year.

“I don’t have time to lose anymore,” the Ukrainian wildcard said on Tuesday, July 11 (Wednesday, July 12, Manila time) after toppling world No.1 Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for a second time in four years.

Now aged 28 and trying to work her way back to the top after giving birth to daughter Skai last October, former world No. 3 Svitolina has been playing a fearless brand of tennis that has taken all of her Wimbledon opponents by surprise.

So much so that she has taken down four Grand Slam champions in the shape of Venus Williams (first round), Sofia Kenin (third round), Victoria Azarenka (fourth round) and now top seed Swiatek at this year’s grasscourt major.

So what exactly has changed for Svitolina, whose best showing had been two semifinals in 36 Grand Slam appearances before she went off on maternity break last year?

“I think war made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger,” she said referring to her homeland being invaded by Russia in what Moscow calls a ‘special military operation’.

“Mentally I don’t count difficult situations (on court) as a disaster. There are worse things in life. I’m just more calm.

“Because I just started to play again … I have this huge motivation, to come back to the top. I think having a child, and the war, made me a different person. I look at things a bit differently.”

Time as worst enemy

That approach has paid dividends since she returned to the tour in April. She won her first title in almost two years in Strasbourg, donating her prize money to the humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children, then made it through to the last eight at Roland Garros and has now gone one better at Wimbledon.

Svitolina credits her rich run of form to the fact that she realizes time is her worst enemy.

“Right now I just say to myself I think it’s less years that I have in front than behind me. I have to go for it. I don’t know how many years I will be playing more,” said Svitolina, who must beat Czech Marketa Vondrousova to reach a first Slam final.

“You practice for these moments, for these big moments. Like today I was walking through the path where you go to the Centre Court, you see so much history. I told myself, ‘Go out there, give your best, go for it’.”

‘Really unbelievable’

Svitolina, who returned to the tour three months after giving birth to her daughter last October, might have been facing an opponent who was riding high on a 14-match winning streak but she never stopped believing even when she was on the receiving end of some brutal shots from the four-time Grand Slam champion.

After almost three hours of nerve-jangling drama, Svitolina gave her war-ravaged homeland something to cheer about when she pulled off the biggest upset of this year’s championships with a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 quarterfinal win over Swiatek.

“I don’t know what is happening right now in my head. It’s just really unbelievable,” a beaming Svitolina told the crowd.

“At the beginning of the tournament if somebody would tell me that I will be in the semifinal and beating the world number one, I would say they are crazy!”

“I’m happy I could bring a little happiness to people in Ukraine.”

Shell-shocked Swiatek

The early exchanges did not exactly go Svitolina’s way as she found herself 4-2 down in the opening set and she struggled to get her serve going in blustery conditions on Centre Court, leaving Swiatek to edge into a 5-3 lead.

But the momentum suddenly swung Svitolina’s way as from 0-30 down on her serve in the ninth game, she went on to win 16 of the next 18 points to bag the first set and leave a shell-shocked Swiatek wondering what had gone wrong.

That sequence included breaking Swiatek’s serve twice in succession, with the Polish top seed surrendering the first of those to love with a double fault.

After Swiatek guided a backhand volley into the tramlines to hand Svitolina the set, the players had to endure a 20-minute break as the roof was closed to shut out the dark clouds hovering over Centre Court.

That interlude gave Swiatek a chance to re-evaluate her tactics and she came back to break Svitolina for a 2-1 lead in the second set.

Ferocious groundstrokes

Swiatek’s 28-year-old rival, however, kept breathing down her neck and made it all square at 3-3 by pounding some ferocious groundstrokes from the baseline.

Swiatek earned two more break points in the ninth game but once those went begging neither player could break the deadlock and they headed into the tiebreak.

Svitolina made a fast and furious start to jump into a 4-2 lead but Swiatek, who saved two match points to beat Belinda Bencic in the previous round, refused to panic and kept faith with her fearsome forehand to rattle her rival.

A backhand error handed Swiatek the set and many thought Svitolina’s moment to shine had come and gone as surely the world No. 1 would now stamp her authority on the contest and race away with the decider.

But, having already beaten three Grand Slam champions in the run-up to her showdown with Swiatek, Svitolina had gained an appetite for mauling more celebrated opponents and she was not going to let the top seed stand in her way as she targeted a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time in four years.

‘I hope she wins’

Svitolina kept believing as she broke for a 2-1 lead and then blew a hole in the aura around Swiatek, whose 14-match winning streak included her run to a third French Open title, after grabbing a double break two games later.

There was no coming back for Swiatek from that gaping abyss and a forehand into the net – her 41st unforced error – handed Svitolina a remarkable win.

While Svitolina went off to celebrate her triumph with a pint of beer, Swiatek harbored no ill feelings and backed her conqueror to go all the way: “You have to have guts if you want to win these matches… Elina played really well. So congrats to her.

“I told her on the net that I hope she wins this tournament. It’s tough to win a Grand Slam. I know that for sure she wants it really bad. So I will be rooting for her.” – Rappler.com