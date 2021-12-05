Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Angel Anies complete a six-game sweep of the WNBL 3x3 first leg

MANILA, Philippines – Uratex Dream captured the first crown in the WNBL 3×3, ruling the first leg with a 21-10 victory over Jiaguel on Sunday, December 5, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The team of Kaye Pingol, Tina Deacon, Alyssa Villamor, and Angel Anies won the crown over Boom Moslares, Pam Payac, Trina Guytingco, and Cara Buendia, completing a six-game sweep of the competition.

The Dream swept the eliminations with a 4-0 record in Pool B after beating Swish, 21-0, and Blue Fire Gasulista Huskies, 21-11. They advanced to the championship with a 22-4 victory over the Dreamers.

Jiaguel made it to the finals as the second seed in Pool B and advanced to the finals after a 15-14 win over previously unbeaten Uratex Tibay, the first placer in Pool A, following a two-pointer by Payac with one second left in the semifinal match.

Uratex Tibay finished the competition in third place of the first leg that attracted 10 teams including JJD Basketball, Amazing, Fourbees Hoopers, QWBT, and Swish. – Rappler.com