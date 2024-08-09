Pagdanganan slips, Ardina rises ahead of Olympic women’s golf final round

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON TARGET. Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the women's golf competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bianca Pagdanganan goes over par for the first time after three rounds as fellow Philippine bet Dottie Ardina plays her best golf yet

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan slipped seven spots as she fell out of the medal picture in the Paris Olympics women’s golf competition after the third round at the Le Golf National on Friday, August 9.

Pagdanganan fired a 1-over 73 on the penultimate day, dropping from joint sixth to a share of 13th place.

Going over par after recording 72 and 69 in the first two rounds, Pagdanganan totaled 214 entering the final 18 of the 72-hole contest.

Pagdanganan, who tallied two birdies against four bogeys, is five shots off a podium spot.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina played her best golf as she climbed 13 spots to solo 23rd following a 3-under 69.

After sinking three birdies on the front nine, Ardina struggled at the 12th and 16th holes, registering a bogey and a double bogey, but finished the round strong with a birdie at the 17th and an eagle at the 18th.

The third round saw Ardina shoot under par for the first time in the Olympics as she garnered a 217.

Japan’s Yuka Saso, who represented the Philippines in the Tokyo Games, improved to joint 42nd with a 223 total after an even 72.

Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux stayed at No. 1 with a 207, sharing the top spot with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who rose two spots thanks to a brilliant 68.

The USA’s Rose Zhang and Japan’s Miyu Yamashita tied for third with 209, while Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul got 210 for fifth.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the USA rose to joint seventh with 212, hoping to complete her comeback in the fourth round on Saturday, August 10. – Rappler.com