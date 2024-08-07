Contrasting starts for PH golfers Pagdanganan, Ardina in Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOOKING FAR. Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan of the Philippines in action during the first round of the women's golf competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bianca Pagdanganan ends the opening round of the Paris Olympics women's golf competition tied with defending champion Nelly Korda and world No. 3 Amy Yang

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan rebounded from a shaky start to end the first round of the Paris Olympics women’s golf competition at joint 13th at the Le Golf National on Wednesday, August 7.

Back in the Olympics, Pagdanganan fired three birdies on the back nine for a par 72 to share 13th place with 12 other golfers, including defending champion Nelly Korda of the USA and world No. 3 Amy Yang of South Korea.

It was a complete reversal of fortune for Pagdanganan after she committed three bogeys on the front nine, with the Asian Games gold medalist finding her footing just in time to stay in the medal mix.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina finished at joint 40th after a seesaw round that saw her record two birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey for a 4-over 76.

Ardina had a double bogey at the par-4 15th, bounced back with a birdie at the 16th, then ended the round with a bogey at the 18th.

Filipina-Japanese Yuka Saso, though, had it worse as the reigning US Women’s Open champion wound up at joint 46th with a 77.

Saso, who represented the Philippines in the Tokyo Games three years ago but now competes for Japan, bogeyed five times and registered a double bogey.

France’s Celine Boutier put on a show at home as she seized an early lead with a 65, birdieing eight of the 18 holes.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai came in at second with a 68 followed by Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux, Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe, and USA’s Lilia Vu at joint third with a 70.

The second round is on Thursday, August 8. – Rappler.com