WATCH: Women’s running gets better with Adidas Ultraboost 22

FOR WOMEN. The Adidas Ultraboost 22 in the new Flash Orange colorway.

Rappler tries the Ultraboost 22, which is tailored to support the female foot for better running experience

MANILA, Philippines – Similar to the 2021 version, Adidas made the Ultraboost 22 special with improvements for a better running experience especially for women.

With female runners in mind, Adidas tailored the Ultraboost 22 to support the female foot and give them stability for long, steady runs.

According to Adidas’ research, there is 4% more forefront energy return than the Ultraboost 21 for women. The design was made based on an online anatomy database of 1.2 million foot scans, conducted and analyzed by footwear and technology researchers Jura, Zabkar, & Dzeroski (2019).

With the improvements, female runners will be able to run more comfortably and achieve their performance goals.

Rappler managed to try out the Ultraboost 22 with the Adidas Runners – the brand’s official running community – by running three kilometers around BGC.

Here’s what made the adidas Ultraboost 22 special:

– Rappler.com