DREAM ON. Uratex Dream 3x3 players pose for a photo in the Red Bull Half Court world final in Belgrade, Serbia

Uratex Dream 3x3 makes a proud statement in Belgrade, Serbia after reaching the quarterfinal round of the Red Bull Half Court world final

MANILA, Philippines – Uratex Dream went down swinging at the Red Bull Half Court world final in Belgrade, Serbia last Sunday, September 18, bowing to Australia, 9-5, in the knockout quarterfinal phase of the women’s division.

‘We’re happy that we were able to show we could hang with the best here. We fought until the end,” said team star Kaye Pingol in Filipino.

The quartet of Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Sam Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan brushed off a 17-8 rout to eventual champion Egypt in the opening game before responding with a 7-6 squeaker over Italy.

The Dream then breezed to a 3-1 record in the group phase off a pair of blowouts to Kuwait, 21-7, and Sri Lanka, 18-7, before meeting their match in the KO round against Australia.

Team owner Peachy Medina applauded her girls’ efforts, stating, “I asked the girls to represent the Philippines well and I’m glad they did with their gritty performances and excellent display of sportsmanship.”

Uratex Dream even drew praise from its opponents, with the Australian team saying that it was “their toughest game in the tournament.”

Over at the men’s side, TNT Triple Giga got knocked out of the last 16 after a slim 18-17 loss to Dominican Republic.

The unit of Lervin Flores, Gryann Mendoza, Tonino Gonzaga, and Chester Saldua lost to Italy, 14-13, before rebounding with a pair of thrillers over Kenya, 10-9, and North Macedonia, 17-16, to place second in their group phase. – Rappler.com