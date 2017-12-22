Enberg is believed to have died of a heart attack

Published 7:27 PM, December 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sportscasting legend Dick Enberg has passed away Thursday, December 21 (Friday Manila time) in Boston after an apparent heart attack. He was 82.

According to an article by Bleacher Report, Enberg's wife Barbara learned of his death when he did not get off a flight in Boston where they were supposed to meet.

"He was dressed with his bags packed at the door," she said. "We think it was a heart attack."

Enberg is known to be one of the most prominent all-around sports broadcasters in the United States for over 60 years, primarily in California, where he called games for the LA Rams football team, Los Angeles Angels baseball team and the UCLA Bruins basketball team.

He also made his signature catchphrase "Oh, my!" heard in the Wimbledon for tennis and the Super Bowl, one of the most-watched annual events in the world.

His later years were spent calling games for the San Diego Padres, an American professional baseball franchise which is a member club of the National League West Division. The Padres released a statement extending their condolences to the Enberg family.

"We are immensely saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg. Dick was an institution in the industry for 60 years and we were lucky enough to have his iconic voice behind the microphone for Padres games for nearly a decade. On behalf of our entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Barbara, and the entire Enberg family," read the statement.

Enberg is survived by his wife Barbara and his 6 children. – Rappler.com