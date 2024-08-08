Heartbreaking: Indian wrestler retires from sport after failing Olympic gold-medal bout weight cut

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SAD END. Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat goes from a guaranteed Olympic silver to a heartbreaking 13-year-career retirement after failing to make weight for the final bout, plummeting her to last place per event rules

PARIS, France – Vinesh Phogat said she has retired from wrestling following the Indian’s disqualification before the women’s 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, August 7, after failing to make weight.

Phogat was set to lock horns with American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal but the 29-year-old fell 100 grams short despite starving herself for a week and spending hours in the sauna to cut down to her competition weight.

“Wrestling won and I lost. My dreams are shattered. I don’t have any more strength,” Phogat wrote on X.

“Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all. I am sorry.”

Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final where Hildebrandt won 3-0 to take the gold.

Trimmed hair and shorter singlet, Phogat still falls 100 grams short of Olympic glory

Phogat lopped off her tresses and forced herself into a smaller singlet but still fell 100 grams short of Olympic glory in a cruel twist to the rollercoaster career of one of the most compelling wrestlers of her time at the Paris Games.

While a billion-plus Indians went to bed on Tuesday night, August 6, thinking they were assured of a silver and dreaming of a gold from Phogat, the 29-year-old was doing everything she could to get below the 50kg mark.

None of the measures worked, however, and Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday with Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman, who she beat in the semi-finals, replacing her in the freestyle final against Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States.

It was a sad end to a campaign that began with the biggest upset of the competition in Paris as Phogat stunned defending champion Yui Susaki in what was the Japanese grappler’s first loss to a foreigner.

Phogat had practically starved herself for a week, exercised, and spent hours in the sauna as part of her usual process to cut the kilos from her natural 55-56 kg down to her competition weight.

“She was given some water to prevent dehydration before her bouts on Tuesday and subsequently her weight increased more than normal,” said Dinshaw Paudiwala, chief medical officer of the Indian delegation.

“We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night, including cutting off her hair, shortening her clothes but despite all of this we could not make it.”

Phogat was subsequently put on a drip but was medically fine, he added.

This was not the first Olympic heartbreak for the wrestler from Haryana, who entered the 2016 Rio Games as a medal favorite but had to be stretchered off the mat after injuring her knee in her quarterfinal bout. – Rappler.com