Xavier honors Tiu, Yeo, other sports standouts in new book

ALMA MATER. Former Xavier School standouts attended the book launching, including (from left) Jean Alabanza, Jerry Ngo, Eric Yao, Joseph Yeo, Jett Manuel, Jeron Teng, Kyles Lao, Jarrell Lim, Patrick Syquiatco, Chris Tiu, Alumni Association of Xavier School vice president for sports Oliver Gan, and co-host Eilieen Shi.

Former basketball stars Chris Tiu and Joseph Yeo return to their alma mater for the launch of ‘Homegrown: A Celebration of Xavier Sports’

MANILA, Philippines – Ex-PBA players Chris Tiu and Joseph Yeo were among the former Xavier School standout athletes who were honored during the book launch of Homegrown: A Celebration of Xavier Sports last Monday, April 4 at the Angelo King Center inside Xavier School in San Juan.

Tiu and Yeo were former teammates who won several championships for the Stallions at Tiong Lian, Paya, and the Small Basketeers of the Philippines (SBP) during their grade school and high school days before they played for rival schools in college.

The two played and captured championships in the UAAP, with Tiu suiting up for Ateneo and Yeo starring for De La Salle University.

Tiu and Yeo also had colorful professional careers in the PBA, and for Tiu, it’s because of what they have developed as young athletes at Xavier, which gathered their former athletes in a memorable evening attended by school officials, alumni, and supporters.

“I think it’s a wonderful project that recognizes past athletes of Xavier School who have made it to the collegiate, national team, and professional levels. It’s a testament to the program of the school that has developed over the years,” said Tiu.

“More and more younger athletes are getting careers not just in basketball, as you can see in other sports, we have other national team athletes too,” he added.

“Sports is one of the best ways to develop an individual because of the values that can be learned. That goes to show the priority of the school, it’s not just about the academics, but rather sports as an integral part of the priority.”

Oliver Gan, a former junior golf champion in the country who attended Xavier School, said that organizing the event was somehow their way of showing gratitude to their alma mater.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to Xavier School, and hopefully inspire the students now. We hope they buy the book because this would help the sports program of Xavier School,” said Gan, who serves as VP for Sports in AAXS – or the Alumni Association of Xavier School, and currently a consultant in the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Aside from Tiu and Yeo, also present during the affair were former UP Fighting Maroons and PBA players Jett Manuel, Jarrell Lim and Kyles Lao, onetime Ateneo superstars Jean Alabanza and Eric Yao, former La Salle Green Archer and current Converge player Jeron Teng, Southeast Asian Games ice hockey gold medalist Patrick Syquiatco; and former football national team goalkeeper Jerry Ngo.

Other players featured in the book include basketball players Eric Lim, Elmer Lim, David Wong, Henry Brodett, Paolo Isidro, TY Tang, Woody Co, Gab Banal, Isaac Go and Tyler Tio, football player Sammy Tang, Daniel Go of wushu, tennis star Roland So, badminton’s Kennevic Asuncion, swimmers Miguel Mendoza, Jeffrey Laguitao and Axel Ngui, bowler Markwin Tee, and Daniel Bernas of arnis.

“I’m grateful, I feel so blessed that I’m part of a group of students that are being honored after excelling in sports. Just being around these well-accomplished guys, it brought back a lot of beautiful memories here in Xavier,” said Teng, who once scored a record 104 points against Grace Christian College.

The 354-page coffee table book written by veteran writer Rick Olivares is available at the AAXS office. Xavier School president, Fr. Aristotle C. Dy, SJ, Mighty Sports boss Caesar Wongchuking, and AAXS presidents Reginald Yu and Ed Gatchalian also backed the project. – Rappler.com