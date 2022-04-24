Yayoy Alcoseba, Cebu’s winningest coach, dies

Raul 'Yayoy' Alcoseba was an incumbent Cebu City councilor at the time of his passing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba, considered as the winningest coach in Cebu basketball, died on Saturday, April 23.

Alcoseba, 71, was an incumbent Cebu City councilor at the time of his passing.

His death was announced by his son Ramonito Alcoseba in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 24.

“With deepest sorrow, the Alcoseba family announces the passing of Cebu City Councilor Raul ‘Yayoy’ D. Alcoseba, who passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022,” Ramonito said, not mentioning the cause of death.

Born in Quezon City, Alcoseba made a name for himself when he steered M. Lhuillier to numerous crowns in commercial leagues in the Visayas and Mindanao.

After a dominant run in the commercial leagues, Alcoseba returned to the collegiate ranks when he was hired as coach by the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras in 2011.

Alcoseba made an instant impact in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Incorporated when he led the Cobras to the championship in only his second season with the team. This championship run in 2013 ended SWU’s 13-year title drought.

From SWU, Alcoseba moved to the University of Cebu Webmasters in 2016. With him calling the shots, the Webmasters made it to the finals twice but fell short of the title.

Alcoseba’s coaching stint in the collegiate league also included two title runs with the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars in 1986 and 1987 and another pair of championships with the Cebu Doctors’ College (now Cebu Doctors’ University) White Stallions in 1994 and 1999.

In politics, Alcoseba first won as city councilor in Cebu City in 2004. He also served as a board member of the 1st District of Cebu province from 2013 to 2016. He was elected again as Cebu City councilor in 2019.

Alcoseba is survived by his wife Ramona and children D’Janina Tesse, Samantha Rei, Ramonito, and Rafael. – Rappler.com