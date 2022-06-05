Young fencers shine in 1st Canlas Fencing Inter-Club meet

WINNERS. Victoria Ebdane of CF/Home School Global (second from left) celebrates her gold-medal win with fellow podium finishers Jodie Danielle Tan of CF/St. Jude College, and CF's Victoria Paula Malvar and Yuna Samuelle Canlas.

Top fencing bets from the University of the East, Canlas Fencing, and Ormoc City’s Modern Pentathlon take center stage

MANILA, Philippines – Fencers from the University of the East, Canlas Fencing club, and Ormoc City’s Modern Pentathlon emerged as big winners in the 1st Canlas Fencing Inter-Club Challenge held recently at the SM City Centerpoint Cyberzone hall in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Victoria Ebdane of CF/Home School Global bagged the gold medal in the U12 women’s foil as she bested Jodie Danielle Tan of CF/St. Jude College School in the finals, 5-4. Victoria Paula Malvar and Yuna Samuelle Canlas, also from CF, settled for bronze medals.

Ebdane teamed up with Nicol Amethyst Canlas and Erich Chloe Corpus as CF 1 defeated CF 2 of Willa Liana Galvez, Christine Morales, and Tan, 36-25, in the U12 team women’s foil.

In the U12 men’s foil, Inigo Divinagracia of CF/Ateneo edged Jaime Yupangco of Republic Fencing, 10-4, in the finals, while Lucas Palafox of CF/Southridge and Rayne Louie Maravilla of QC-SEP earned bronze medals during the four-day meet held May 26 to 29.

Divinagracia joined hands with Ashvin Chandnani, Ayne Win Olarete and Yohann Malik Roldan to give CF the gold in the U12 team men’s foil by beating Bladesmith’s Luke Elliot Cheng, Juhan Lee, David Ong, and Migo Tan in thrilling fashion, 36-35.

Hannah Dominique Belarmino of QC-SEP also ruled the U17 women’s foil over Aubrey Paulean Fernandez of CF/UE, while Maricar Matienzo of UE pocketed the gold in the U23 women’s foil versus Belarmino.

Matienzo teamed up with Anne Nicole Baring, Nina Dominique Canlas, and Eytria Olarte to give UE the gold in the U23 women’s foil team against CF’s Margarette Eliah Gervacio, Sophia Shekainah Catantan, Kaijinsei dela Serna, and Fernandez.

In the U17 men’s foil, Keonn Landon Davies of CF/MIIS topped the field, while Louis Marti Shoemaker of CF/UE earned the silver, and CF’s Brynt Ember Gale and James Limuel Lim got bronzes.

UE’s Ygnatius Robert Cabaero won the gold medal in the U23 men’s foil, while the silver went to Shoemaker. Shawn Nicollei Felipe of UE and Marcus Antonio Manuel of CF/Paref Northfield took bronze medals.

Cabaero and Felipe helped UE win the gold medal in the U23 men’s foil team with Gale and Avit Obzunar against CF’s Davies, Lim, Shoemaker and Dustin Jarett Tan of CF/SJCS. Clyde Lorenzo and Yllac Javier Guinto, Diego Rafael Son, and Manuel secured a bronze for CF/Paref.

In the U10 division, Jaden Shoemaker of CF won the gold in the men’s foil, while Yuna Nanlas of CF claimed the title in the women’s foil. Canlas also helped CF win the U10 mixed team with Jonie Laurene Ching, Merida Amber Diaz and Christine Morales.

In sabre, the gold medal winners were Charles Eduard Babatio of UE (U17 men’s), UE’s Shareen Angel Francess Beltran (U17 women’s), Christian Anthony Concepcion of UE (U23 men’s) and UE’s Elvielyn Joy Javinar (U23 women’s).

In epee, Modern Pentathlon’s Alexa Larrazabal (U17 women’s) and JR Rex dela Cruz (U17 men’s) clinched the gold medal in the respective events. Cyrylle Anne Schofield of UE and national team player Jian Miguel Bautista captured the gold medals in the women’s and men’s U23 divisions.

UE won against MP for the U23 men’s team epee title, and also emerged victorious against QC-SEP in the U23 women’s team epee.

The event, backed by ALX Cargo Logistics Corporation. Hello Glow by Ever Bilena, San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Converge, Uno Fuel, Milo, Pocari Sweat and Stanley Philippines, aimed to showcase some of the country’s promising fencers. – Rappler.com