Yuka Saso starts to represent Japan in LPGA

JAPAN. Yuka Saso renounces her Filipino citizenship in compliance with the Japanese law.

Fil-Japanese golf star Yuka Saso officially started to don Japan’s colors in the LPGA after she renounced her Philippine citizenship in November 2021.

Saso, born to a Filipino mother and a Japanese father in San Ildefonso, Bulacan, will be competing as a Japanese in her first LPGA tournament of the year in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, from January 20 to 23.

The 20-year-old, who became the first Filipino to win a major golf tournament in the 2021 US Women’s Open, chose a Japanese citizenship as the law states that dual citizens have to pick one nationality by the age of 22.

Saso made a strategic business decision to elect a Japanese citizenship, which will pave the way for more lucrative sponsorship deals from Japanese brands that will be able to support her professional golf career.

Saso rose to fame after representing the Philippines throughout her amateur career, which culminated with a double gold haul at the 2018 Asian Games and a come-from-behind ninth place finish in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The rising golf star is currently ranked No. 8 in the world and raked in a total of $1,517,876 (P76 million) in earnings in 2021. – Rappler.com