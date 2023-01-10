Zico rues absence due to COVID-19 as Burn X Flash exits M4 World Championship early

SILVER LINING. Zico remains grateful for his return to the world championship, this time as a coach for Burn X Flash.

Filipino coach Zico says his presence in the group stage could have spelled the difference for Cambodia's Burn X Flash, which bowed out of the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship winless

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Filipino coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon lamented a missed chance at a longer run in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship after he and Cambodia’s Burn X Flash ended their campaign without a win.

Zico tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the tournament, leaving Burn X Flash without an on-site coach in the group stage, where it went winless in three games to settle for the lower bracket.

Although Zico returned just in time for the knockout stage, Burn X Flash eventually crashed out of the 16-team competition after getting swept by American side The Valley, 2-0, on Monday, January 9.

“I should be more careful. Everything happened because I got COVID,” said Zico in Filipino.

The reigning Cambodian kings finished last in Group A, losing to reigning world champion Blacklist International of the Philippines, Falcon Esports of Myanmar, and Incendio Supremacy of Turkey.

Zico said his presence could have spelled the difference for Burn X Flash, believing they would have qualified for the upper bracket if only things went according to plan.

Unlike teams in the upper bracket, those in the lower bracket face immediate elimination.

“I feel that if I did not get COVID, we would be capable of making it to the upper bracket,” said the 22-year-old mentor.

“My absence really had a big impact because they did not know what to do without me by their side. It was just unfortunate.”

Zico, though, remained grateful for his return to the world championship, three years since he saw action for Onic Philippines in M1 as a player.

He also relished winning his first title as a coach with Burn X Flash after deciding to leave the Philippines and join the Cambodian team.

“Overall, I’m overjoyed with what my team and I achieved,” Zico said. – Rappler.com