In the age of post-truth and fake news, how can journalism stay afloat?

Published 11:37 AM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Gautam Mishra, CEO of Inkl, about the future of news.

In another effort to fight fake news and to maintain its independence, Rappler recently partnered with Inkl, an Australian startup that aims to be the "Spotify for news." (READ: Rappler joins Inkl and world's top news groups in 'Spotify of news')

Using a proprietary algorithm to create the highest quality news environment, Inkl analyzes articles for real news value instead of just what’s trending or what’s popular.

