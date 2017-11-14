Here's a list of buses and their routes that have been equipped with PLDT Smart Biz LTE that connects 45 mobile devices at speeds of up to 42Mbps.

Published 12:40 PM, November 14, 2017

Commuters now have another way of staying connected as PLDT Enterprise and the Provincial Bus Operators of the Philippines (PBOAP) paired up to deliver free 42 megabit per second (Mbps) WiFi for some provincial buses and routes.

With the partnership, the two parties promise to deliver free WiFI capable of connecting roughly 45 mobile devices at a time with speeds of up to 42Mbps.

The service is powered by Smart's LTE network, and was launched in early November.

Prior to the offering, many buses had already offered free WiFi to their passengers. What's interesting here is the internet speed they are promising to consumers. Will it hold up? How consistent will the service be, especially when riding a full bus?

Try it out for yourself by hopping aboard the bus lines where the service has been activated, as listed below:

Head of PLDT Enterprise Jovy Hernandez explains that it's a way of contributing to the government's call of modernizing public transportation. "By providing improved WiFi connectivity, we are improving passengers’ daily commute by giving them more options to become productive with their smartphones even while on the road, through our newest wireless broadband solution Smart Biz LTE," the executive said.

Aside from the free WiFi connection, the PLDT-PBOAP deal also includes a "Smart Tracker" that can monitor several elements such as the status of traffic, the consumption of gas, and bus speed on the road.

Also included is a "Smart Cam" that lets companies monitor bus routes to enhance the safety of drivers and passengers. – Rappler.com