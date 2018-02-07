Join the Rappler Gaming League crew as we test our mettle against more colossi and further explore Shadow of the Colossus’ unique world and gameplay

Published 6:48 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it: Rappler Tech editor Gelo Gonzales just defeated his first colossus last week.

But the PlayStation remake of Shadow of the Colossus features 16 colossi, and we’re still pumped for more giant-slaying action.

Given Gelo's embarassing display of his climbing skills in his previous attempt, however, we decided to call for reinforcements and invited our friends Nadine Pacis and Victor Barreiro this time around.

In this episode of Game Night, join the Rappler Gaming League crew as we test our mettle against more colossi and further explore Shadow of Colossus’ unique world and gameplay. – Rappler.com