Published 3:18 AM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung recently announced it was coming out with the Galaxy S9 smartphone on March 23, at a P45,990 price point to start.

Want to know what you get for that price? Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and its counterpart, the Galaxy S9+. (READ: Samsung unveils Galaxy S9, announces starting price of P45,990)

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8“ (18.5:9) Super AMOLED display, with 2960x1440 WQHD+ (570 ppi) resolution.

The S9+ meanwhile has a 6.2“ (18.5:9) Super AMOLED display, and has the same resolution.

Cameras: The S9 carries the following specs for its rear and front cameras.

Rear camera:

12 megapixel (MP) F1.5 – F2.4 (dual aperture)

1.4 um pixels

AF: Dual Pixel

comes with optical image stabilization.

Front Camera: 8 MP F1.7 with Auto Focus

While the S9+ has the same front camera, it just so happens to have dual rear cameras.

12 MP F1.5 – F2.4 (dual aperture) +

12 MP F2.4 (2x Zoom)

1.4 um pixels (Wide-angle lens)

AF: Dual Pixel

(Wide-angle lens)

with dual optical image stabilization

Processors and RAM: Both phones will take advantage of either an Octa-core Snapdragon 845 or an Octa-core Exynos 9810, depending on region. While the S9 has 4 gigabytes of RAM, the S9+ has 6GB.

Storage: The S9 has 64 gigabytes (GB) of storage built in, with expansion allowing for up to 400GB of additional space. The S9+ carries the same capabiltiies but also comes in 128GB and 256GB versions.

Batteries and charging: You've got a 3,000 mAh battery on the S9, and a 3,500 mAh battery on the S9+. Both support USB-C and wireless charging.

Additional bells and whistles: The phones support IP68 (1.5 m & 30 min) water and dust resistance. They both also support Intelligent Scan of the Iris and Face, as well as fingerprint scanning, as security measures. Both sport headphone jacks.

Dimensions and weight: Coming in at 163 grams, S9's dimensions are 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm. The S9+'s weighs 189 grams, and its dimensions are 158.1 x 73.8. x 8.5 mm.

Pricing, availability, and colors: The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available in the Philippines on March 16. The standard S9 (64GB) is P45,990. As for the S9+, the 64GB version is P52,990; and the 128GB is P55,990. A 256GB version will also be coming on March 23 and will retail for P60,990.

Colors available are black (S9, S9+ 64GB, S9+ 128GB), coral blue (S9+ 128GB, S9+ 256GB), and lilac purple (S9, S9+ 64GB, S9+ 128GB). Pre-orders run from February 27 to March 6. – Rappler.com