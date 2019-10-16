MANILA, Philippines – In line with Riot’s 10 year celebration of their popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends, the company announced the game would be heading to consoles and mobile phones.

The announcement was made by Michael Chow, League of Legends Executive Producer during Riot's 10th anniversary livestream.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will feature similar mechanics and gameplay to the original League of Legends, but with features tailored to their respective platforms.





The game, Riot said, would be designed for faster matches, and will feature a dual-stick, thumb-friendly control scheme.

Chow also shared the game will launch with an initial 40-character roster,with more to be included in the future.

“For years many of you have been telling us that the marquee League PC experience is sometimes tough to fit into your lifestyle which can change from one week to the next, one month to the next, one year to the next. You’ve also been telling us that you simply can’t play League with a lot of the friends you love to game with, just because of their lifestyles and because League takes a long time to learn. So we built a new Rift that you can play on console and mobile,” Chow said. – Rappler.com