Maya adds 5 more crypto coins in June update

Algorand, Ape Coin, Avalanche, Doge, and Stellar have been added to Maya, bringing the total of cryptocurrencies supported to 15

MANILA, Philippines – Maya, the money app formerly known as PayMaya, on Tuesday, May 31, announced a new set of updates for June, following its brand relaunch in April.

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrency, the relaunched Maya introduced the ability to buy and store crypto in the app. For the June update, the app is adding five new cryptocurrencies to the mix: Algorand (ALGO), Ape Coin (APE), Avalanche (AVAX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Stellar (XLM). The total of supported cryptocurrencies is now at 15, which also includes BTC, ETH, LINK, ADA, MATIC, DOT, UNI, SOL, USDT, and QNT.

Maya also launched a new “Personal Goals” feature, enabling users to set aside money for specific purposes such as an emergency fund, saving up for a gadget, or funds for a business. The company reiterated its 6% interest rate for money put in a savings account on Maya Bank, a digital bank by Maya, which also launched during its announcement of its rebrand. Maya received its digital banking license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in September 2021.

Those with a savings account on Maya Bank are also automatically upgraded to Maya Power User status, which allows them to cash in up to P500,000 to their Maya wallet, which they can then quickly transfer to their Maya savings account. Maya promises “99.9% app uptime reliability, enabling access to their savings anytime.”

The difference with having money in the Maya savings account is that a user gets the promised interest, just like having money in a regular bank account, as opposed to leaving the money interest-less on the Maya e-wallet.

Maya’s promotions for its rebrand also includes a music video done in collaboration with rapper Shanti Dope. At their recent event, Maya also announced an easter egg hunt promo, where users can attempt to track down unique cash codes in the Shanti Dope music video for total prizes worth P1,000,000. – Rappler.com