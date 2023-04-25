AI eating into ‘contract cheating’ pie, leaving Kenyan ghostwriters at a loss – report

As students turn to artificial intelligence (AI) to help them make sense of or otherwise do the work required for their education, one unintended consequence of such a shift is the effect it has on ghostwriters – those hired to write essays and other outputs for struggling students.

A report by Rest of World from April 21 showed that in Kenya, a once-thriving market for “contract cheating” has shrunk, leaving ghostwriters there at a loss financially.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are disrupting the supply of academic workers in Kenya, where such work accounts for 1% of the world’s online freelance workforce, and 70% of online freelancers in Kenya do writing or translation services.

Prior to the AI chatbot boom, ghostwriters could potentially make between $900 to $1,200 a month for their writing work. Because of chatbots, however, writing jobs have become fewer, with potential earnings dropping to $500 to $800 monthly.

A January 2023 survey of more than 1,000 American students and over 100 educators by online learning platform Study found more than 89% of the students said they had used ChatGPT for help with a homework assignment. Further, nearly half admitted to using ChatGPT for an at-home test or quiz, 53% used it for essay writing, while 22% used it for essay outlining.

In the Rest of World report, Alfred Ongere, founder of consulting company AI Kenya, said, “On one hand, writers and other freelancers have realized the powerful capabilities of LLMs such as ChatGPT, and are using them in their work.”

“This means they can now spend more time being creative, and have better articles because of the time ChatGPT saves them. On the negative side, this will mean [fewer] jobs as their clients and origin of supply shift to ChatGPT and other AI tools to have their work done,” he added.

While it might not lead to an end to outsourced “contract cheating,” it does shift the weight of where the money goes. While one ghostwriter feared reduced reliance on freelance writers, another believes freelance writers still have a part to play, most likely in ensuring chatbot-created work can still pass tests to spot AI.

John Kamau, a contract cheating service provider since 2014, said, “Work will still be there because even editing the AI-generated text to avoid detection takes a lot of time and effort.”

He added, “Academic writers will still have their work. But it will have a positive effect [on] writers who can collaborate with ChatGPT and use it as a guide.” – Rappler.com