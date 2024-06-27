CDK says ‘small initial test group’ brought live on its Dealer Management System after outage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CYBERATTACK. Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words 'Cyber Attack' in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024.

CDK Global, which provides software to car dealerships, shuts down its systems on June 19 following a cyberattack-led outage impacting dealerships across the United States

Software maker CDK Global said on Wednesday, June 26, it had brought a “small initial test group” of dealers live on its Dealer Management System (DMS) after a cyberattack-led outage impacted auto dealerships across the United States.

Once validation is complete, it will begin phasing in other dealers, CDK said in a statement.

CDK, which provides software to car dealerships, briefly shut down all its systems on June 19, saying it was investigating a cyber incident.

According to its website, CDK works with more than 15,000 retail locations across North America.

The company added that it’s also working to bring back online its customer relationship management, service solutions and customer care channels.

The ongoing CDK outage has forced some US auto dealers to switch back to manual paperwork.

The outage has impacted about half of Volkswagen dealers and around 60% of Audi’s dealers in the United States, Reuters reported on Tuesday. – Rappler.com