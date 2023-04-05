ChatGPT says it could replace 4.8M American jobs including CSRs, technical writers

The chatbot says it could also replace translators and interpreters, copywriters, and data entry clerks

MANILA, Philippines – Following an earlier report from Goldman Sachs estimating that 300 million jobs worldwide or about 18% of the global workforce, could be replaced by AI, now we get the numbers straight from the horse’s mouth.

ChatGPT, the most popular generative AI currently, said that it could replace about 4.8 million American jobs, including customer service representatives, technical writers, translators and interpreters, copywriters, and data entry clerks. It says it also sees its potential application in the fields of data science, machine learning, computer science, mathematics and statistics, robotics and automation, and business.

The chatbot was fielding queries from the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement company which helps terminated employees find new jobs or careers, as reported by CBS News on Tuesday, April 4, US time.

“Right now, artificial intelligence should be viewed as a tool to support workers and not as a replacement for their roles. Certainly, predictive language models can be used to automate tasks, giving workers more time to focus on those involving higher thinking,” senior vice president Andrew Challenger said in a statement.

While technological advances historically have brought about higher productivity and create new employment opportunities, there remains a concern for the short term future of workers. Will new opportunities be created quickly enough to catch those pushed off by the new technology?

CBS writes that like past cycles of innovation, “ChatGPT could potentially create more jobs than it eliminates,” citing the emergence of a new job category category “prompt engineering,” which looks for people who are experts in knowing how to craft text effectively to reach the desired result from the generative AI.

But in the short term, how many will be able to upskill speedily in order to remain relevant, amid optimistic messages from big companies that upskilling will stave off unemployment, and that future opportunities will be created anyway? How can companies keep both workers and new technology in sync as they march along? – Rappler.com