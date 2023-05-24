China’s Micron ban ‘not based in fact,’ White House says

MICRON. A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The Chinese government’s recent ban on US chipmaker Micron Technology over security concerns is “not based in fact,” the White House said on Tuesday, May 23.

The Biden administration is troubled by Beijing’s recent actions and by raids targeting American firms, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. The White House is communicating its view to Beijing through the Commerce Department, she said.

“These actions are inconsistent with the PRC’s assertions that it is opening its markets and committed to a transparent regulator framework,” Jean-Pierre said. – Rappler.com