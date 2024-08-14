[DECODED] From ‘sluts’ to ‘security risk’: Gendered disinfo isn’t just a problem for women

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What we see is a global phenomenon that transcends borders and societal contexts. To combat gendered disinformation requires a collective effort.

As a newsroom born on social media, we’ve seen how the platforms once celebrated for bringing people together started pushing us all further apart — newsrooms (and facts) away from communities and communities against each other.

I was among the first Rappler journalists to be assigned to cover online harms and disinformation, so it’s no surprise that my starting point was dissecting the attacks against Rappler’s own journalists, including Maria Ressa. The attacks were so potent and came at the target at a scale that would make anyone fear for their lives. These attacks have only gotten worse over the years.

MEDIA UNDER ATTACK. Timeline of Facebook posts attacking journalists using an “attack on journalists” lexicon created for Rappler’s Patient Zero information ecosystem study.

From skin to sex

I didn’t think that gender had much to do with the attacks at first. After all, most of Rappler’s journalists were women, so there wasn’t much for me to compare. It took a deeper analysis of the attacks for us to realize two things: first, was that women are more prone to online harassment, and second, the attacks are usually gendered.

In 2021, I worked with the International Center for Journalists on a big data case study around the attacks on Maria. Beyond the volume of attacks against her online, what’s interesting is that over 40% of the attacks targeted her at the personal level. 14% of all abuse was classified as misogynistic, sexist, and explicit abuse, which included abuse targeting her physical appearance (emphasizing her skin condition) and even manipulated photographs to sexualize her.

JUSTICE WINS. Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa gestures as she speaks to media after the Court of Tax Appeals acquitted her and Rappler Holdings Corporation of tax evasion, on January 18, 2023.

Our monitoring of attack narratives against Filipino journalists over the years often features gendered keywords like “slut,” “bitch,” and “presstitute” (a play on the words “press” and “prostitute”). In general, attacks against women journalists did not only question their credibility as journalists but were also often visceral, attacking their physical appearance and sexuality.

Eventually, we realized that it wasn’t just female journalists. Even attacks against female politicians were often gendered and unique — targeting their physical appearance and personal lives and sexualizing them.

Trends and warfare

But it’s not just the Philippines. Nerve’s research in other markets around the world show signs of democratic backsliding in the form of gendered disinformation.

Earlier this month, forensic researcher Pauline Macaraeg wrote about similar trends happening in Brazil, where women leaders and journalists are also continuously being attacked online.

What they saw was that gendered disinformation is still being widely used by social media networks to attack high-profile Brazilian women who dare to criticize men in power. The attacks that women leaders were subjected to cast doubt on their capacities (such as qualifications and intelligence), their morality or sexuality, and their loyalty or patriotism (such as accusing them as “traitors” to the country or as “communists”). Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Forensics researcher Gaby Baizas also explored gendered disinformation in Moldova, where it’s used as a geopolitical warfare tactic.

What she found was that in countries with tense geopolitical situations like Moldova, misogyny and gendered disinformation are exploited by foreign actors to sow division, make the public more vulnerable to manipulation, and ultimately undermine democracy.

There’s still a lot to untangle on gendered disinformation, but what we’re seeing so far is a global phenomenon that transcends borders and societal contexts. The Philippines, Brazil, Moldova, and many other nations are grappling with the harmful impacts of these targeted attacks.

As we continue to uncover the layers of this problem, it becomes increasingly clear that combating gendered disinformation requires a collective effort. This includes robust support systems for those who are attacked, policies to curb online harassment, and widespread awareness to dismantle the prejudiced narratives that fuel these attacks.

