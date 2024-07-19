Dubai airport resumes normal operations after global outage hits check-in desks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

People wait at check-in for a flight operated by Indian carrier IndiGo, amid a global IT outage, at an airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2024, in this still image obtained from a social media video. The airline said its systems were impacted by an issue with Microsoft Azure.

DUBAI, UAE – The operator of Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports and hub of Emirates airline, said on Friday, July 19, the airport was operating normally again after a global system outage affected the check-in process of some airlines.

Dubai Airports said in a statement the outage had impacted some airlines operating from Terminal 1 and 2 but that the check-in process had been switched to an alternative system, which allowed normal processes to swiftly resume.

Flydubai, which operates out of Terminal 2, said that its operations had not been impacted. Emirates, which operates out of Terminal 3, said there had been no impact on its flight operations but there may be some delays later due to the knock-on effect from delayed departures from some airports.

Etihad Airways, which operates from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Internatioanl Airport, similarly said it was operating normally but that there could be limited delays across its network.

Carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world reported on Friday that system outages were disrupting their operations. – Rappler.com