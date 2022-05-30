17-year-old pro ‘Mobile Legends’ player builds dream house out of esport earnings

EDWARD DAPADAP. The teen pro Mobile Legends player poses in front of the site where his house will be built

'Nothing beats the happiness of seeing your dreams slowly coming true through your hard work,' says Blacklist International's Edward Dapadap

MANILA, Philippines – “Kaka-computer mo ‘yan” certainly strikes a different tone nowadays with the big money opportunities available for the taking for talented videogame players.

Edward Jay Dapadap is one of them. The 17-year-old pro player from Blacklist International with winnings from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) and the game’s biggest annual tournament, the M World Championship is now building his own house in Bataan.

“Nothing beats the happiness of seeing your dreams slowly coming true through your hard work,” the teen esports star said in a Facebook post. “Katas ng ML at the age of 17.” (This is the fruit of competing in Mobile Legends at the age of 17.)

Dapadap, with Blacklist, won seasons 7 and 8 of MPL PH, both held in 2021, with the team taking home US$31,400 and US$45,200 respectively. Their winnings at the M World Championship in December 2021, however, dwarf those figures, with the team taking home $300,000.

The team also donated a portion of the M World Championship purse to victims of Typhoon Odette.

More recently, Blacklist won the gold at the 31st Southeast Asian Games. Dapadap, however wasn’t able to participate as the age limit for this edition’s esports tourneys were raised from 12 to 18 years old.

“Thank you po, Lord, sa lahat ng blessings na patuloy niyong ibinibigay. Isa sa pangarap kong makapagpatayo ng dream house ko para sa family. Sulit ang lahat ng pagod at sakripisyo. Maraming salamat din sa inyong lahat lalo na sa family ko sa patuloy na pagtitiwala at walang sawang suporta. Wala ang lahat ng ito kung wala kayo,” Dapadap said.

(Thank you, Lord, for all the blessing you’ve continued to give. One of my dreams is to build a dream house for my family. All the effort and sacrifices have paid off. Thank you, especially, to my family for continuing to trust me, and the endless support. There’s none of this without you.) – Rappler.com