EyeOnAI 2: Search results to go way of rotary phones, says ex-head of Google Search

'Soon enough, the traditional 10 blue links on a search engine results page will seem as archaic as dial-up internet and rotary phones,' Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of Google Search, tells Semafor

Google’s new Search Generative Experience is taking up much of the mindshare this week because it might just redefine one of the most important tools that have come to define our digital lives: Google Search.

A quick glance at it, and it seems great. A whole lot easier for the user. But how will that shake up the information ecosystem again? This, and more in this edition of #EyeOnAI.

New use cases for GPUs: AI processes

It’s fun to obsess about the performance numbers of GPUs – how many frames per second it can generate, how well it could handle advanced processes like ray-tracing. But we may have new GPU metrics to keep an eye on in the coming years: how fast it can handle AI tasks.

Tom’s Hardware recently did a test on how fast GPUs can handle OpenAI’s Whisper speech transcription software. The answer: very fast. They tested a version of the software that’s locally run on their own computer as opposed to a cloud AI service.

Even the slowest model they tested, an Intel Arc A380 was able to transcribe over 700 words per minute – over twice as fast as the fastest typist in the world, the website notes. The fastest? NVIDIA’s top-of-the-line 4090, which generated 3,130 words per minute.

Amazing how the push for better gaming graphics with GPUs in the past (and later for mining cryptocurrency) is now powering what is probably the most important new tech now.

You can also use CPUs for AI, but it’s not effective, the site said. “You can also run it on your CPU, though the speed drops precipitously.”

ChatGPT creators look to understand how GPT works by asking it to explain itself

ChatGPT has what The Independent calls a “black box problem.” We have an idea of how the AI works but not really.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is attempting to gain a better understanding by asking the AI to examine itself and explain how it works. They used GPT4 to examine the less advanced GPT2 and its individual “neurons,” comparing the system to the human brain. The researchers call this “interpretability research.”

In advanced models, there are billions of parameters, and so, billions of neurons to pick through that would be impossible for a human to do, in order to find, for example, some sort of explanation as to why the model provided false information or “hallucinated.” AI too may be needed in understanding AI.

While the process consumes a lot of processing power, and the AI wasn’t successful in explaining itself – with one theory being that the system is working with concepts that humans don’t have a word for – the researchers hope that the experiment is a way to show that an AI explaining AI method would be viable.

Google Search is changing

Google’s Search may be changing through the Search Generative Experience (SGE). An AI assistant may soon be offering more human-like answers to more complicated queries, using information scraped from sites, superseding the usual blue link search results on the page.

Play Video

We wrote up our fears here about this feature’s possible detrimental effects to journalism.

Said Rappler technology reporter Victor Barreiro Jr., “Once SGE is perfected and becomes more commonplace, it stands to reason you can expect readership on informational websites to further lessen as search engines gobble up the hard work of millions of writers on a myriad of subjects – my own work included – without any compensation, much less fleeting acknowledgement on a sidebar.”

Semafor quotes Sridhar Ramaswamy, former head of Google Search and co-founder of Neeva, a new search engine powered by AI: “Soon enough, the traditional 10 blue links on a search engine results page will seem as archaic as dial-up internet and rotary phones.”

A search ads expert Semafor talked to, David Rodnitzky, said that Google truly is experiencing an existential threat with large language models (LLMs). Rodnitzky said the tech giant has the “technical power to build great AI” but also noted how providing one excellent AI-assisted answer may have a negative effect on its revenue-per-search, which currently hinges on providing many potential answers to users that they will go back to multiple times.

An interesting trivia from the article: Semafor explains, noting that Google is developing LLMs in other languages other than English, “Japanese LLMs should be faster than English versions because Japanese requires fewer ‘tokens,’ a sequence of characters grouped together for semantic processing.”

Slate has a counterpoint, saying that it would benefit Google to help information and news sites stay afloat: “Google’s demo relied on content from the National Park Service, a tour guide website, and likely other sources across the web. It needs this content in order for it work. And without ensuring that web publishers stay solvent—either by sending them readers or some other means—it’ll have less information to draw from as it’s A.I. generates responses. Absent its primary sources, the beautiful demo, however great a user experience, might become a hollow shell.”

Sounding the alarm on AI-powered disinformation

AI-powered disinformation is already here, and as the 2024 US election approaches, the Associated Press’ article on the topic asks some important questions: how bad is it going to be, and how are we going to prevent it, not just for the US elections but for future elections in the Philippines and other countries?

Here are some of the troubling examples so far:

Donald Trump shared a manipulated video of CNN host Anderson Cooper, created using an AI voice-cloning tool that distorted his reaction to a CNN town hall with the former president.

The Republican National Committee used AI-generated images about how a Biden re-election would be disastrous, including images of Taiwan under attack, and a US in shambles.

The Committee did note in its ad that it used AI, but quoting a cybersecurity expert, foreign adversaries will not be likely to extend such a courtesy.

“What happens if an international entity – a cybercriminal or a nation state – impersonates someone. What is the impact? Do we have any recourse?…We’re going to see a lot more misinformation from international sources,” Petko Stoyanov, global chief technology officer at cybersecurity firm Forcepoint told AP.

There’s legislation in the United States being pushed now to label campaigns that were created using AI. It’s a start, but it doesn’t feel like that would be enough for the US. – Rappler.com