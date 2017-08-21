From the slums of India to its lush mountains, watch us play the first hour of the next chapter in this exclusive PlayStation series from Naughty Dog

Published 9:25 PM, August 21, 2017

It's a great time to be a fan of the critically-acclaimed series Uncharted, as the newest in the series, The Lost Legacy, comes out in stores, Tuesday, August 22. The fifth game in the series sees the ditching of long-time protagonist Nathan Drake, with heroines Chloe Frazier and Nadine Ross taking his place. (READ: 'Uncharted 4' video game for PS4 snapped up worldwide)

The two find themselves in India for this adventure, hunting for a mysterious artifact known as the Tusk Of Ganesh, a Hindu god in the form of an elephant and symbolizes prosperity. On their tail is military man Asav, who's looking to profit from the civil war that currently engulfs the region in the game. Frazier, Ross, and Asav and his army find themselves in the lush Western Ghats region, a mountain range parallel to India's western coast, and filled with ancient ruins and puzzles where the holy relics might be found.

In this episode of #GameNight, we bring to you the first hour of the game, where we start off at an Indian market and in the slums, looking for clues, before we are eventually chased off to the mountains where most of this adventure will take place. Press play on the video above, and get a taste of the PlayStation-exclusive here first; read our review; and then decide whether this new adventure is for you. You may also head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom to watch. – Rappler.com