Galas defends his PH crown at this year's Esports and Gaming Summit

Published 12:13 PM, October 27, 2017

This weekend, from October 27 to October 29, hundreds of e-sports players from all over the Philippines will gather at the SMX Convention Center in Manila for the biggest gaming event in the country: the E-Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS).

For four years since it was first launched, the ESGS has been the epicenter of everything gaming in the country – from exhibits by top-tier gaming studios, game demos, special guests from the industry, and, of course, e-sports tournaments.

The ESGS has always been the coliseum of the country’s greatest gaming gladiators. Some gamers even take it to the next level as they make their countrymen proud by winning international tournaments and putting the Philippines on the gaming map.

One who has given us a dose of Pinoy pride is Custer Galas, winner of the NBA2K17 tournament in last year’s ESGS. He clashed controllers with the best Asia has to offer at the NBA2K17 Asia Tournament in Taipei last January. After the final buzzer in his heart-racing finals match against an undefeated Taiwanese gamer, he was crowned the best NBA2K player in the continent.

Almost exactly one year after winning in ESGS, while life goes on for Custer, every gamer seems to want to take a crack at the freshly-crowned Asian champion, and try to take him down in an NBA2K match.

“Masaya [ang buhay pagkatapos manalo sa Asian Championships] kasi mas marami na yung gustong makalaban at makalaro ako. Never ko na-imagine na magiging e-sports player ako since mga friends ko lang mga nakakalaro ko noon and hindi naman kami sumasali sa mga tournaments.”

(It’s been fun [since winning the Asian Championships] because there are more players who want to challenge me to a game. I never imagined becoming an e-sports player since I just play with my friends before, and we never join any tournaments.)

“Nagulat [nga mga magulang ko] nung nanalo ako [sa Asian tournament] since hindi naman nila alam na sumali ako, and hindi ko din kasi inaakala na mananalo ako at ako yung magre-represent ng country natin.”

([My parents] were even surprised when I won [the Asian tournament] since they don’t know that I participated, and they didn’t even think I would win and would represent the country.)

A freelance call reviewer, Custer has been an NBA gamer for almost his entire life. It just seemed like it was destiny for him to become a gaming champ.

“NBA Live 2000 yata 'yung first na nalaro ko at sa PlayStation 1 pa 'yun. Hindi naman ako madalas maglaro, nahilig lang din ako sa mga videogames since 'yung mga friends ko 'yun 'yung ginagawa namin sa free time.”

(I think the first game I played was NBA Live 2000 for the PlayStation 1. I didn’t play often, I just liked playing videogames since that was what my friends and I did in our free time.)

The clash of the undefeated

The time between winning the NBA2K17 tournament in ESGS 2016 and going into the Asian Tournament, Custer didn’t have any particular game plan in mind – no plays written in small whiteboards, no special training under professional e-sports athletes.

“Laro lang ng laro, practice lang ng practice.”

(“I just kept on playing, kept on practicing.”)

While Custer’s road to the Asian Tournament was a walk in a park coming in undefeated in the finals, he didn’t enter the last match with the brimming confidence of LeBron James or Stephen Curry, as Custer faced Chih Chung Huang, an undefeated Taiwanese pro.

“Hindi ako confident na matatalo ko siya nung panahon na 'yun kasi undefeated siya. Sa preparation, iniisip ko na lang 'yung mga plays na ginagawa niya at paano mapipigilan 'yun. Sa kakasip ko mga 3 to 4 hours lang yata ako nakatulog bago 'yung finals.”

(I wasn’t confident that I could beat him because he was also undefeated. In preparation for the match, I analyzed his plays and thought of ways how to stop them. I was only able to sleep 3 to 4 hours before the finals because I kept on trying to figure things out.)

And yet he prevailed as he defeated his Taiwanese rival in a grueling match, where Custer commanded a strong Golden State Warriors lineup against Chih Chung Huang’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Custer bagged a shiny trophy and $ 3,000 cash prize.

The next game plan

Last August, the Philippines began recognizing eSports as a legitimate sport, as the Gaming Amusements Board, which is under the Office of the President, allowed professional eSports players to secure a P1 Visa or athletic license. This means eSports players can enter the United States easily as long as they have a competition or event in the country.

While there are currently no plans of becoming a full-time e-sports player yet, the former casual NBA2K player, who never even thought of seriously joining tournaments before, now considers participating in every competition he can.

In fact, you can expect to see him bringing in his Asian Championship-worthy moves at the ESGS this weekend, as he prepares to compete against the best the Philippines has to offer.

“Walang game plan [para sa ESGS 2017], lalaruin ko lang yung laro ko. Excited ako this year kasi mas malaki at mas maraming players na 'yung makakasali since meron ring [competition leg] sa Cebu at Davao.”

(I don’t have a game plan [for ESGS 2017], I’m just going to play my game. I’m excited about [ESGS] this year because it’s bigger, with more players joining since there are [competition legs] in Cebu and Davao.)

“Filipinos can be the best at what they do”

When asked if he has some words of wisdom to share for Filipino e-sports players who want to be international champions as well, he’s got this to say:

“Laro lang ng laro, wag matatakot na matalo. Kapag natalo ka, isipin mo kung bakit at isipin mo kung paano mo ma-iimprove yung laro mo.”

(Just keep on playing, don’t be afraid to lose. If you lose, figure out why and figure out how you can improve your game.)

“Tayo kasing mga Pinoy, passionate at very competitive. We can be the best at what we do.”

(Us Filipinos are passionate and very competitive. We can be the best at what we do.)

Catch Custer Galas’ attempt to defend his crown, along with hordes of e-sports players vying for the top prize at the E-Sports and Gaming Summit this weekend, and see if Filipinos can once again prove to the world that, even in gaming, we can be the best. – Rappler.com