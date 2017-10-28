The Philippines' biggest games convention returns. Here's what you can catch!

Published 7:09 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest gaming events in Southeast Asia is back.

The annual eSports and Gaming Summit or ESGS started Friday, October 27, 2017.



And like every year, there's a lot in store for gaming fans of every genre and every platform. A couple of big publishers such as Playstation and Ubisoft are present to showcase their newest games like Gran Turismo, NBA 2K18, Call of Duty: WWII, and Assassin's Creed Unity.



Local developers like Secret 6 and Synergy 88 are featuring their games as well. Secret 6 now has a larger space to feature their hotly anticipated FPS, Xandata. Synergy 88 in the meantime, is featuring some of their upcoming projects like Barangay 143.



But big publishers and local developers are not the only stars of ESGS. The number of indie developers and student developers are progressively thriving as there are now more booths dedicated to their organizations and works.



And finally the stages around the floor is set for some intense eSports action. Mobile eSports, competitive MOBA and FPS games, and fighting game tournaments will fill the halls with noise for the entire weekend as they will all be happening simultaneously. It's an event no self-respecting gamer would definitely want to miss. – Rappler.com

ESGS 2017 happens until Sunday, October 29 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay