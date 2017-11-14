Under Smart's All-In Plan 500, the cheapest available iPhone plan, you'll need to fork over P37,000 for the base 64GB version of the iPhone 8

Published 2:50 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Smart has revealed their postpaid plans for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus on their website.

The telco announced last November 3 that the phones will officially be available by Friday, November 17. Pre-orders began last Friday, November 10. (READ: Feature comparison: iPhone X vs 8 vs 8 Plus)

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus plans will be available under Smart's iPhone Plans or their All-In Plans. The iPhone Plans' monthly service rates range from P599 to P2999, with smaller cash-outs for the more expensive monthly plan. iPhone Plans have fixed data, call and text allocations. All-In Plans feature various data, call, and text packages, which the user can choose and avail according to their needs. All-In Plans range from P500 to P2500 monthly.

Check out the plans below. Here are iPhone Plans 999 to 2999:

These are the iPhone Plans 599 and 799, along with the All-In Plans:

Smart says that they have zero percent credit card installment available for all plans, all of which carry a 24-month lock-in period.

Click here for the link to the pre-order page. – Rappler.com